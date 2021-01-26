Sign-in Help
Permission to serve a claim out of the jurisdiction is upheld (Lyle & Scott v American Eagle Outfitters)

Published on: 26 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: In a dispute between Lyle & Scott (L&S) and American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AE), the High Court has upheld a decision to grant permission to serve a claim out of the jurisdiction. L&S brought proceedings against AE for breach of contract and passing off following a dispute about the use of its eagle device on clothing being sold on third-party websites in the UK. Among other things, the High Court was asked to consider whether England and Wales is the most appropriate forum for bringing the claim. Mr Justice Miles explored the factors that should be considered when assessing this issue, such as the governing law for each claim and the particular factors at play in the context of a passing off claim. This case gives an insight into the factors which all practitioners should consider when making an application to serve out of the jurisdiction. Written by Mark Daniels, partner at Browne Jacobson LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

