Permission to appeal following remote hand down of judgment (Claydon v Mzuri)

Published on: 01 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Dispute Resolution analysis: His Honour Judge (HHJ) Hacon addressed the precise procedure to be followed when a decision is handed down remotely, the parties do not attend, and one or more of the parties then wishes to appeal. The judge made it very clear that the procedure has not been altered by the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocol (the Protocol). The date of the decision for the purposes of CPR 52.12 (which sets time running for the 21-day period in which an application for permission to appeal must be made) is the date of the hearing, referred to as the ‘decision hearing’, at which the decision is given, regardless of whether the decision is ex tempore or whether there is a formal hand down of a reserved judgment. A party who wishes to apply to the lower court for permission to appeal should do so at the decision hearing and, where counsel have been excused from attendance, that application should be made in advance of the decision hearing. If no permission application is made at the decision hearing, and there has been no adjournment, the lower court is no longer seized of the matter and cannot consider any retrospective application for permission to appeal. Written by Oliver E Browne, partner and chair of the London Litigation & Trial Department, at Latham & Watkins. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

