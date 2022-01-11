LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Permission given to amend particulars of claim following provision of specific details to remedy inadequacy in fire defects claim (Naylor v Roamquest)

Published on: 11 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court granted permission, in this claim relating to alleged fire safety defects, for a number of amendments to be made to the claimants’ particulars of claim where sufficient detail had been provided to demonstrate that the claimants at least had a prima facie case. On consideration by the judge, other amendments relating to items found not to have a reasonable prospect of success were not permitted. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

