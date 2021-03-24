Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Perfecting imperfect gifts—a new authority (Khan v Mahmood)

Perfecting imperfect gifts—a new authority (Khan v Mahmood)
Published on: 24 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Perfecting imperfect gifts—a new authority (Khan v Mahmood)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The Imperfect Gift Point
  • The Equitable Assignment Point
  • Case details

Article summary

Property analysis: In this appeal the court was asked to determine the effect of the respondent attempting to transfer his legal interest in a property to the appellant for nil consideration by means of a TR1 which was both defective and unregistered. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More