Legal News

Pensions weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Funding and investment
  • DWP finally publishes response to 2019 consultation on trustee oversight of investment consultants and fiduciary managers
  • Members and benefits
  • FCA and TPR publish joint Feedback Statement on Call for Input on pensions consumer journey
  • Data protection
  • Government indicates future publication of guidance when responding to WPC’s concerns regarding extent of privacy regulations
  • Pensions liberation and scams
  • Application made for permission to appeal Upper Tribunal decision in pension scam case (Page and others v FCA)
Article summary

Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week's edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

