Pensions weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • The Pensions Regulator
  • TPR contacts more than 400 DB schemes to check they have considered risk of employer covenant weakening
  • The Pension Protection Fund
  • Removal of PPF compensation cap expected to take until end of 2022
  • PPF’s Purple Book reveals improvement in scheme funding despite £129bn deficit
  • PPF updates actuarial guidance on carrying out valuations
  • Members and benefits
  • FCA, TPR and MoneyHelper issue joint statement on Old British Steel Pension Scheme
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week's edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

