Home / Pensions / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Pensions weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Pensions weekly highlights—8 July 2021
Published on: 08 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Investment
  • TPR holds consultation on climate-risk guidance to help trustees meet standards of governance
  • TPR survey shows that DB schemes need to prepare better for climate change regulations
  • Occupational Pensions Stewardship Council meets for first time
  • PLSA opens consultation on new Responsible Investment Quality Mark and welcomes Green Financing Framework
  • Pension liberation and fraud
  • Work and Pensions Committee responds to government’s rejection of Online Safety Bill recommendations
  • Guidance launched by PASA and PRAG to counter pensions fraud
Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week's edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers.

