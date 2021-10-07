LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Legal News

Pensions weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • The Pensions Regulator
  • TPR updates investment governance guidance: temporary closure of funds leading to creation of default arrangement
  • TPR welcomes Productive Finance Working Group’s latest report
  • The Pension Protection Fund
  • PPF launches tender to appoint specialist panel
  • Members and benefits
  • PLSA and ABI publish report on small pots solution
  • FCA issues warning against trio for £5.9m pensions scam
Article summary

Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week's edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

