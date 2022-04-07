LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Pensions weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Taxation
  • HMRC publishes further GMP equalisation guidance on transfers payments and conversion
  • SI extending Scheme Pays information and reporting deadlines comes into force
  • Reporting requirements
  • Notifiable events SI delayed
  • The Pensions Regulator
  • TPR issues contribution notice against German company following sale to shell company
  • Former owner of Norton Motorcycles given suspended sentence for breaching ERI rules
Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week's edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers.

