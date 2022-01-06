LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Pensions weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • The Pensions Regulator
  • TPR reflects on progress made on its Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy
  • The Pension Protection Fund
  • PPF research reveals final salary pension holders lack understanding and interest in their DB pension scheme
  • Members and benefits
  • Pension plans granted judicial review over inflation change
  • Government urged to rethink plans for statement season
  • Private members’ bill introduced to extend automatic enrolment
Article summary

Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week’s edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

