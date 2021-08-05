menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Pensions weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pensions weekly highlights—5 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Funding and investment
  • Government challenges UK pension schemes to create an ‘Investment Big Bang’ in the UK
  • Pensions liberation and fraud
  • FCA wins Court of Appeal case involving promotion of pension transfers into risky SIPP investments (FCA v Avacade Ltd (in liquidation))
  • Data protection
  • High Court narrows the scope of data breach claims (Warren v DSG Retail Ltd)
  • Members and benefits
  • PLSA launches survey on the DWP’s stronger nudge to pensions guidance regulations
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week's edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More