Pensions weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Members and benefits
  • Finance (No 2) Bill published following Budget announcements
  • Pension Schemes (Conversion of Guaranteed Minimum Pensions) Bill published amending GMP conversion legislation
  • Trustees, governance and administration
  • DWP launches consultation on changes to the fraud compensation levy ceiling from 2022/2023 onwards
  • Pensions Ombudsman publishes factsheet for independent trustees on both its role and that of the FCF in dishonesty cases
  • Funding and investment
  • PMI publishes report on reaching net zero for multi-asset investors
Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week's edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

