Pensions weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Published on: 29 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • The Pensions Regulator
  • TPR publishes annual report and accounts for 2020–21
  • TPR publishes 2021 update to annual funding statistics for UK DB and hybrid schemes
  • Letter from TPR provides clarity on pension scheme eligibility for FCF
  • Members and benefits
  • DWP provides update on pension projects in 2020–21 annual report and accounts
  • PHSO criticises DWP for poor communication regarding women’s State Pension age
  • Bill introduced to Parliament to allow PHSO to investigate transfer of UK Atomic Energy Authority pensions
Article summary

Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week's edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

