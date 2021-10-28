LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Pensions weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pensions weekly highlights—28 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Autumn Budget 2021—the main pension issues
  • HM Treasury announces net pay tax relief top up for lower paid pension scheme members
  • Further consultation to amend the scope of the charge cap in DC schemes in relation to performance fees
  • HMRC announces McCloud tax exemption for public sector pension scheme members
  • Funding and investment
  • FCA publishes final rules for new long term asset fund regime for DC pension schemes
  • Employers and automatic enrolment
  • PLSA launches DB master trust certification regime
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week's edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More