Legal News

Pensions weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Pensions Regulator
  • Interim response to TPR’s new code of practice consultation issued
  • Pension trustees want guidance on TPR's new powers
  • TPR brings charges against former owner of Norton Motorcycles for pension breaches
  • The Pensions Ombudsman
  • TPO publishes Corporate Plan 2021-2024
  • Transfers
  • FCA announces one-to-one sessions for those who transferred out of British Steel Pension Scheme
Article summary

Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week's edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

