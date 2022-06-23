LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Pensions weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • The Pensions Regulator
  • TPR publishes new pensions dashboards guidance and warns trustees to start preparing
  • TPR urges pensions industry to improve scam reporting
  • TPR publishes report on the challenges for pension scheme administrators
  • Scheme governance
  • DWP to continue with pensions climate measures rules
  • PASA updates Guidance on DC Governance
  • DWP launches trial to push for green pension plans
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week's edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

