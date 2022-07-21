LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Pensions / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Pensions weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Taxation
  • Finance Bill 2022–23 to tackle pensions relief anomaly for net pay arrangements
  • Investment
  • Prohibition on employer-related investments (ERIs) to be removed for large master trusts on 1 October 2022
  • DWP responds to consultation on occupational pension scheme social policies
  • Pensions dashboards
  • DWP publishes response to consultation on the draft Pensions Dashboards Regulations 2022
  • PDP launches consultation on pensions dashboards standards
Article summary

Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week's edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

