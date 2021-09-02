LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Pensions weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Pension Protection Fund
  • PPF extends levy payment window for schemes impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Trustees, governance and administration
  • HMRC publishes updated guidance on registration of trusts
  • The Pensions Regulator
  • Pensions industry highlights areas of concern in TPR’s TCFD draft guidance
  • TPR stresses employers' must comply with their automatic enrolment duties during coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Legislation
Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week's edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

