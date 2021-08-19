menu-search
Home / Pensions / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Pensions weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pensions weekly highlights—19 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Members and benefits
  • PASA joins Benefits Statements Working Group set up by Minister for Pensions
  • The pensions tax regime
  • HMRC publishes managing pension schemes service newsletter for August 2021
  • Public sector pensions
  • Guidance published on Public Service Pensions and Judicial Offices Bill
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • Dates for your diary
    More...

Article summary

Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week's edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

