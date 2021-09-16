LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Pensions weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Trustees, governance and administration
  • TPR and FCA publish joint discussion paper on the value for money framework in DC pension schemes
  • PLSA responds to FCA consultation on climate-related disclosures for asset managers, life insurers, and FCA-regulated pension providers
  • Consultation launched by government on reforms to UK data protection and ePrivacy regime
  • Employers and automatic enrolment
  • PLSA publishes guide for employers on the ‘advice/guidance boundary’ to encourage pension saving
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • Dates for your diary
Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week's edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers.

