Pensions weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • The Pensions Regulator
  • TPR welcomes BEIS’s guidance on worker status despite limitations
  • Public sector pensions
  • New consultation on LGPS and Fair Deal expected
  • Transfers
  • PASA ExWG publishes exit agreement guidance
  • Disputes, discrimination and divorce
  • Appeal over part-time claim allowed over material factual error (Ministry of Justice v Ms J McGrandle)
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week's edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

