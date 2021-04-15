Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Pensions weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Pensions weekly highlights—15 April 2021
Published on: 15 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pensions weekly highlights—15 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes and litigation
  • Pension schemes seek judicial review over government’s price index changes
  • Can the Pensions Regulator compel a non-UK entity to provide information? (R v Director of the Serious Fraud Office)
  • Financial adviser loses bid to overturn six-year pension fraud sentence (R v Darren Say)
  • Pension fraud suspect pleads guilty in £14m criminal case
  • The Pensions Regulator
  • TPR updates Coronavirus (COVID-19) automatic enrolment guidance in relation to DC schemes
  • Pension dashboards
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week’s edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More