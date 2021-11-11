LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Pensions weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Transfers
  • DWP gives trustees new powers to target pension scams
  • Costs and charges
  • DWP to proceed with proposal to implement de minimis on charging of flat fees within DC schemes
  • Normal minimum pension age
  • Government ditches pensions age transfer window in u-turn
  • Public sector pensions
  • Home Office launches consultations on amendments to police and firefighter’s pension schemes to implement McCloud remedy
Article summary

Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week's edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

