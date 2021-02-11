Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Pensions weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Pensions weekly highlights—11 February 2021
Published on: 11 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pensions weekly highlights—11 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • The Pensions Regulator
  • TPR issues updated guidance for cross-border occupational pension schemes on arrangements following end of Brexit transition period
  • TPR to begin issuing scheme return notices from middle of February
  • TPR publishes podcast on pension scams
  • The pensions tax regime
  • PSIG appeals to HMRC for change to ‘unfair’ tax charges imposed on pension scam victims
  • Members and benefits
  • FCA commences High Court proceedings in DB transfer advice case
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week’s edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More