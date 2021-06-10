menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Pensions weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Pensions weekly highlights—10 June 2021
Published on: 10 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pensions weekly highlights—10 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Scheme governance
  • DWP publishes consultation outcome on governance and reporting of climate risk
  • The Pensions Regulator
  • TPR provides update on regulatory initiatives, schemes in relationship supervision, and events
  • UK/EU divergence—have your say
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • Dates for your diary
  • Trackers
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week’s edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More