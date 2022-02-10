LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Pensions weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pensions weekly highlights—10 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Automatic enrolment
  • Government freezes pay trigger for automatic pensions enrolment
  • Scheme governance
  • Dormant Assets Bill one step closer to Royal Assent
  • Public sector pensions and state pensions
  • NHS staff face pension penalties once coronavirus (COVID–19) emergency powers expire
  • DWP opens consultation into setting the State Pension Age
  • Investment
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week's edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)