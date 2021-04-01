Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Pensions weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Pensions weekly highlights—1 April 2021
Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pensions weekly highlights—1 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes and litigation
  • Court of Appeal allows claimant investor’s appeal in landmark investment loss claim against SIPP provider
  • Supreme Court refuses permission to appeal in women’s State Pension Age case
  • Transfers
  • FCA publishes finalised guidance for advising on DB transfers and updated employer/trustee guide
  • FCA updates guidance on how to calculate redress for unsuitable DB pension transfers
  • Funding and investment
  • CMA provides further information on compliance report requirements under Investment Consultancy and Fiduciary Management Market Investigation Order
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week’s edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More