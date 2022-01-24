TPR warns trustees ahead of nudge rules

Law360, London: The Pensions Regulator (TPR) warned trustees on 13 January 2022 about new rules being introduced this year that will require them to 'nudge' members toward official guidance before they go ahead with a transfer of savings.
