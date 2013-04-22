Pensions trustees succeed in tax claim but fall foul of limitation period (22 April 2013)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Upper Tribunal (Tax and Chancery Chamber) has upheld the decision of the First-tier Tribunal (Tax Chamber) that denying tax credits to the trustees of the BT Pension Scheme in respect of foreign income dividends breached EU law but that the majority of the claims were time-barred. Sara Chambers, an associate in the employment, pensions and benefits team at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, considers the implications of the case for lawyers and their clients. or to read the full analysis.