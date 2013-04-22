- Pensions trustees succeed in tax claim but fall foul of limitation period (22 April 2013)
- Original news
- What was the case about?
- What did the Upper Tier Tribunal (UTT) decide on the tax issues and why?
- Does the decision have implications generally for trustees in relation to tax claims?
- What did the UTT decide on the limitation issue and why?
- In relation to limitation, what are the lessons of this case for pension scheme trustees?
Article summary
Pensions analysis: The Upper Tribunal (Tax and Chancery Chamber) has upheld the decision of the First-tier Tribunal (Tax Chamber) that denying tax credits to the trustees of the BT Pension Scheme in respect of foreign income dividends breached EU law but that the majority of the claims were time-barred. Sara Chambers, an associate in the employment, pensions and benefits team at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, considers the implications of the case for lawyers and their clients.
