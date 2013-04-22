Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Taxation / The pensions tax regime

Legal News

Pensions trustees succeed in tax claim but fall foul of limitation period (22 April 2013)

Pensions trustees succeed in tax claim but fall foul of limitation period (22 April 2013)
Published on: 22 April 2013
Updated on: 26 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pensions trustees succeed in tax claim but fall foul of limitation period (22 April 2013)
  • Original news
  • What was the case about?
  • What did the Upper Tier Tribunal (UTT) decide on the tax issues and why?
  • Does the decision have implications generally for trustees in relation to tax claims?
  • What did the UTT decide on the limitation issue and why?
  • In relation to limitation, what are the lessons of this case for pension scheme trustees?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Upper Tribunal (Tax and Chancery Chamber) has upheld the decision of the First-tier Tribunal (Tax Chamber) that denying tax credits to the trustees of the BT Pension Scheme in respect of foreign income dividends breached EU law but that the majority of the claims were time-barred. Sara Chambers, an associate in the employment, pensions and benefits team at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, considers the implications of the case for lawyers and their clients. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More