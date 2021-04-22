Pensions shortfall due to GMP equalisation after court ruling on past DB transfers 'to cost plans £1.5bn'

Article summary

Law360: Buck Consultants warned on 20 April 2021 that pension schemes are facing a £1.5bn bill to satisfy guaranteed minimum pension (GMP) shortfalls in the retirement benefits of former employees who transferred out their defined benefit (DB) pensions to other schemes following the fallout from the landmark High Court ruling of Lloyds Banking Group Pensions Trustees v Lloyds Bank in 2020. or to read the full analysis.