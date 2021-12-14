LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Pensions / Trustees, governance and administration / Pension liberation and fraud

Pensions sector presses government to consider fraud levy rethink

Published on: 14 December 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The government's plan to increase how much it charges retirement savings plans to cover the rising cost of compensation for victims of fraud is 'wholly unreasonable', the Pensions and lifetime Savings Association has warned. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

