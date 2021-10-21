LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Financial services and pensions offences / Pensions offences

Legal News

Pensions Regulator’s consultation on draft enforcement policies and the interaction of its powers—have the clouds now parted?

Published on: 21 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pensions Regulator’s consultation on draft enforcement policies and the interaction of its powers—have the clouds now parted?
  • What is the background to the consultation?
  • What is being proposed and why? What are the key aspects?
  • Overlapping powers policy
  • Monetary penalty powers policy
  • Information gathering powers policy
  • What are the implications for pension schemes and what happens next?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: Following the introduction of the Pension Scheme Act 2021 (PSA 2021), questions have arisen regarding how the Pensions Regulator’s (TPR) will use its powers to bring criminal proceedings and issue fines for certain acts where there is more than one option available. Rhiannon Barnsley, associate at Arc Pensions Law, examines TPR’s latest consultation on its proposed new draft policies regarding how it intends to use its enforcement powers in practice. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As