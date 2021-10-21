Pensions Regulator’s consultation on draft enforcement policies and the interaction of its powers—have the clouds now parted?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: Following the introduction of the Pension Scheme Act 2021 (PSA 2021), questions have arisen regarding how the Pensions Regulator’s (TPR) will use its powers to bring criminal proceedings and issue fines for certain acts where there is more than one option available. Rhiannon Barnsley, associate at Arc Pensions Law, examines TPR’s latest consultation on its proposed new draft policies regarding how it intends to use its enforcement powers in practice. or to read the full analysis.