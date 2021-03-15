Sign-in Help
Pensions Regulator queried on role in university funding plans

Published on: 15 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: Universities UK, the advocacy group for 140 universities in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, stated on 11 March 2021 that it was concerned over the Pensions Regulator’s (TPR’s) role in influencing plans by the trustee of the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) to plug an almost £18bn funding shortfall in the scheme. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

