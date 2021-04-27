Pensions rectification case shows clear unintended drafting error in trust deed and rules-(Iggessund Paperboard (Workington) and another v Messenger)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The case combines two popular themes in recent pensions litigation—the rectification of past drafting errors and rules allowing employers and trustees to switch to a different index for pension increases. In 2004, a new deed and rules for the scheme was executed. The provision for pension increases (and consequently the revaluation of deferred pensions) in the new rules did not precisely match the wording of the previous rules. Words were omitted which would have allowed an index other than Retail Prices Index to be adopted for pension increases if the actuary were to advise that the adoption of the replacement index was appropriate. The evidence was that the change to the pension increase rule had not been brought to the attention of the parties by the draftsman and there had been no intention to make that change. The representative beneficiary did not oppose rectification which was granted by the court. Written by Max Ballad, legal director at Arc Pensions Law LLP.