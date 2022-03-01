LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Pensions / Trustees, governance and administration / DC governance

Pensions provider slams pointless investment comparison tool

Published on: 01 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: An official tool for comparing retirement investment products was criticised on 28 February 2022 as 'pointless and not fit for purpose' by a pensions provider, after official figures showed low uptake of the service. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

