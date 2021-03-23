Pensions industry calls for clarity over reach of new TPR penalties

Law360: Lane Clark & Peacock LLP and Arc Pensions Law LLP have called on the government for clarity following confusion on whether new Pensions Regulator (TPR) powers to target company bosses with criminal penalties could be applied retrospectively.
