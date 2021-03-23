Sign-in Help
Pensions industry calls for clarity over reach of new TPR penalties

Published on: 23 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: Lane Clark & Peacock LLP and Arc Pensions Law LLP have called on the government for clarity following confusion on whether new Pensions Regulator (TPR) powers to target company bosses with criminal penalties could be applied retrospectively. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

