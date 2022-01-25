LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Pensions in confiscation proceedings (R v Asplin)

Published on: 25 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of the case?
  • What was the background?
  • Crown Court
  • Court of Appeal—[2021] EWCA Crim 1313
  • Court of Appeal—[2022] EWCA Crim 9
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: R v Asplin and others was a rare case in which the Court of Appeal revisited matters upon which it had already ruled. The appeal concerned confiscation proceedings under the Criminal Justice Act 1988 (CJA 1988). The court was asked to address (i) whether the appellants’ occupational pensions formed part of their ‘realisable assets’ for the purposes of confiscation and (ii) if so, whether the pension figures to be included should be calculated gross or net of tax. The defendants were convicted of conspiring to defraud their employer, DAS Legal Expenses Insurance Company Ltd (DAS), an insurance company, which brought a private prosecution. The defendants were entitled to benefits under the company pension scheme. The trustees of the scheme had a power to forfeit (in whole or part) a member’s pension where they owed money to DAS ‘as a result of their criminal, negligent or fraudulent act or omission’. Where the trustees had not yet decided whether to exercise powers to forfeit, the court considered that the defendants retained a beneficial interest in the scheme. It followed that the pensions formed part of their ‘realisable assets’ as defined by CJA 1988, s 74(1). The value of the pension rights (CJA 1988, s 74(4)) was the gross ‘cash equivalent transfer value’ (CETV). Written by Rachel Clark, barrister at 33 Chancery Lane. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

