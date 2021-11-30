LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Pensions body calls for flexibility in funding code

Published on: 30 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Pensions Regulator (TPR) should allow companies flexibility over how they fund their staff retirement plans, a trade body said on 29 November 2021, ahead of new regulation in the coming months that the trade body said may force businesses into a one-size-fits-all model. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

