Pension trustees and the exercise of discretionary powers (British Airways v Airways Pension Scheme Trustee Ltd)

Published on: 05 June 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What assistance is the judgment in considering how trustees of pension schemes should approach their decision-making? What lessons can be learned?
  • What lessons can be learned by sponsoring employers who seek to challenge trustees’ decisions?
  • What guidance did the court give on how to approach the construction of a pension scheme’s governing documentation?
  • What did the court say about the scope and purpose of a scheme’s power of amendment?
  • What did the court say about the purpose of a pension scheme?
  • Is it likely that BA will appeal?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: What lessons can be learned by trustees of pension schemes from the recent decision in British Airways v Airways Pension Scheme Trustee Limited? Henry Day, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers and junior counsel for the defendant trustee, examines the case and says it serves as a useful reminder of the correct factors to be taken into account by trustees when exercising discretionary powers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

