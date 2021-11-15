LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Pension trustee wins case over plan mistake (Mitchells & Butlers Pensions Ltd v Mitchells & Butlers plc)

Published on: 15 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: A judge ruled on 12 November 2021 that a decades-old mistake made in pension plan documents that handed the power to select retirement pay increases to UK pub and restaurant operator Mitchells & Butlers and away from the pension trustees should be rectified. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

