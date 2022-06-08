Pension surpluses increase tenfold at top firms

Law360, London: Pension surpluses at FTSE 100 companies crossed the £100bn mark in May 2022 from £10bn at the start of 2021 despite persisting volatility in the markets caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Lane Clark & Peacock (LCP) said on 6 June 2022.
