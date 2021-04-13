Sign-in Help
Pension schemes seek judicial review over government’s price index changes

Published on: 13 April 2021
Law360: The trustees of three of the biggest workplace pension schemes will seek a legal challenge to the government's plan to change the national official measure of inflation from the retail prices index (RPI) to the consumer price index including housing costs (CPIH) from 2030, which they claim will harm the retirement income of 10 million people.

