Legal News

Pension schemes lose challenge to government inflation change

Published on: 02 September 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: The UK's pension sector faces losses of tens of billions of pounds after the High Court rejected a legal challenge against the government's decision to change a measure of inflation, trustees of three major workplace plans have said.

