Pension Schemes Bill—briefing paper for second reading published

Published on: 09 February 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Pensions analysis: The House of Commons Library has published a briefing paper on the Pension Schemes Bill in preparation for the Bill’s Second Reading. The briefing provides an overview of the main provisions and the debates so far. Maralyn Thomas, director of Castle Pension Trustees, looks at the briefing paper. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

