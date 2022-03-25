LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Pensions / Public sector pensions / Central government pensions

Legal News

Pension scheme did not follow reasonable process when applying abatement rule on member’s re-employment (Mr E PO-25374)

Published on: 25 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pension scheme did not follow reasonable process when applying abatement rule on member’s re-employment (Mr E PO-25374)
  • Original News
  • Summary
  • What were the facts?
  • What was the Pensions Ombudsman’s decision?
  • What is the impact of this determination?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Pensions Ombudsman has upheld a complaint that a public sector pension scheme wrongly applied an abatement rule on a member’s re-employment. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

