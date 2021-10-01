LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Pension savers opposed to government big bang investment plan

Published on: 01 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Seven in ten retirement savers are opposed to government calls for schemes to invest in illiquid assets and fear their benefits could be placed at risk, according to a survey released on 30 September 2021 by a pensions provider. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

