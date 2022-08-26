Pension rules mean end-game for DB plans, say analysts

Law360, London: The government proposals for defined benefit schemes to establish long-term funding strategies could trigger an 'end-game' for the plans and pose huge costs for employers, according to pensions consultancy, Mercer.
