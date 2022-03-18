Pension risk transfers hit £27.7bn after slow start to 2021

Law360, London: Insurers in Britain took on £27.7bn (US$36.6bn) of pensions risks during 2021, after the value of deals rocketed from July 2021 to December 2021 following a sluggish first half, a retirement consultancy said on 17 March 2022.
