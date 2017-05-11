Pension redress methodology and unsuitable advice—changes on the horizon

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is consulting on updates to pension redress methodology. Roger Score, consultant actuary at OAC, says it’s good news for consumers and their champions that the FCA is proposing a methodology that is expected to increase the amounts paid in redress and that will put them, as best as can be ascertained, in the financial position they would have been in had they not been advised to transfer their defined benefit (DB) pension. or to read the full analysis.