- Pension redress methodology and unsuitable advice—changes on the horizon
- Original news
- What is the background to the FCA’s consultation on the methodology used to calculate the redress owed to DB consumers given unsuitable transfer advice?
- What are the changes being proposed, and why are these changes being proposed now?
- Does the preferred redress methodology outlined in PwC’s report accompanying the consultation deal with the issues? Are there any outstanding points of contention?
- What are the implications of the proposals for consumers, advice firms and professional indemnity insurers? Are there any other issues that need to be considered?
- Will the proposals have any implication on the amount of the levies for the FOS and the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)?
Article summary
Pensions analysis: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is consulting on updates to pension redress methodology. Roger Score, consultant actuary at OAC, says it’s good news for consumers and their champions that the FCA is proposing a methodology that is expected to increase the amounts paid in redress and that will put them, as best as can be ascertained, in the financial position they would have been in had they not been advised to transfer their defined benefit (DB) pension.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.