Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Trustees, governance and administration / Scheme governance

Legal News

Pension redress methodology and unsuitable advice—changes on the horizon

Pension redress methodology and unsuitable advice—changes on the horizon
Published on: 11 May 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pension redress methodology and unsuitable advice—changes on the horizon
  • Original news
  • What is the background to the FCA’s consultation on the methodology used to calculate the redress owed to DB consumers given unsuitable transfer advice?
  • What are the changes being proposed, and why are these changes being proposed now?
  • Does the preferred redress methodology outlined in PwC’s report accompanying the consultation deal with the issues? Are there any outstanding points of contention?
  • What are the implications of the proposals for consumers, advice firms and professional indemnity insurers? Are there any other issues that need to be considered?
  • Will the proposals have any implication on the amount of the levies for the FOS and the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is consulting on updates to pension redress methodology. Roger Score, consultant actuary at OAC, says it’s good news for consumers and their champions that the FCA is proposing a methodology that is expected to increase the amounts paid in redress and that will put them, as best as can be ascertained, in the financial position they would have been in had they not been advised to transfer their defined benefit (DB) pension. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More