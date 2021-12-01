Pension protections launched after £30m scam loss warning

Law360, London: Pension providers now have the power to suspend or block the transfer of savings where they suspect fraud, amid warnings from experts that an ‘overzealous’ application of the new rules could create delays in moving cash.
